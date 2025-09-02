Telegram updates: new profiles with music, sticker editor, and more

Telegram’s latest update brings several additional features and capabilities. You can now add music to your profile, choose the main tab in your profile, set special themes for gift chats, and help your friends improve their gifts.

Music in your profile

Now you can attach any song from your chats to your profile. In the media player, just click “Add to profile”. The song will immediately appear below your photo in a neat panel.

If you add multiple tracks, Telegram will automatically collect them into a playlist. To save the music, you can also select the desired track and click Save to… > Profile.

New mini-application for stickers

Previously, sticker sets could be managed and created through the @Stickers bot. Now you can do this with a separate mini-application. It allows you to draw your own stickers or emojis, collect them in sets, and even see statistics on how often they are used.

All users can create and share their own illustrations thanks to the open sticker and emoji platform.

Updated profile on Android

After a design contest, Telegram user profiles on Android have received a new look. Scrolling animations have been added — the same ones that were already available on iOS.

Default profile tab

Now you can choose which tab opens first when someone visits your profile. This is useful if you want to emphasize your saved stories or gifts.

To customize a tab, go to Settings > My profile, hold down the tab you want, and select Make main.

Topics with gifts

Since 2021, Telegram has been able to set topics for individual chats. Now the developers have added new dynamic wallpapers that are tied to gifts. If you have such a gift, you can make it a unique theme for any private chat.

Each gift opens one theme. Its style depends on the model and background of the gift itself. Currently, this works for Plush Pepe, Precious Peach, Durov’s Cap, and Heart Locket.

How to improve gifts for friends

Now you can send stars to your friends so they can upgrade their gifts for free. This is useful if they don’t have enough stars or didn’t even know that a gift can be made collectible.

There’s a new filter called Upgradable — it makes it easy to find gifts that can be upgraded. And the “Upgrade Next” button allows you to quickly upgrade them one by one. To make the unboxing process more interesting, the designers added new animations with a tension effect. https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/06.mp4 The cost of the gift Now you can see the estimated resale price of any gift in Telegram. This is a separate field called “Cost” in the characteristics. You can expand it and see additional statistics, such as the average price of other items from the same collection. https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/07.mp4 So, with this update, Telegram is making gifts, stickers, and music even more personalized. And users get more ways to customize their profile.

Source: Telegram