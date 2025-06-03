Terminator in the Ukrainian version: the final trailer of «M3GAN 2.0» with killing machine Ivanna Sakhno has been released

Blumhouse has presented the final trailer for «M3GAN 2.0», in which killing machine Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) challenges a cyborg doll.

In the movie, the artificial intelligence decides to get out of control again, but the situation will start to escalate even more. The main intrigue is the battle between two robo-killers. The creators were inspired by «Terminator 2», where two AI-based cyborgs face off in a fierce confrontation.

On the one hand, the trailer shows the cyborg doll M3GAN, which in the first part was created to protect children, namely — its owner, a girl named Kady. She analyzed her mistakes and came to the conclusion that she was just «too worried about» for Cady. But Aunt Gemma reminds us that the main problem is that it caused M3GAN to kill. On the other hand, there is Amelia — military version of M3GAN who hunts down everyone involved in its creation. She chose Gemma as her main target, and the main drama of the movie takes place around her.

In «M3GAN 2.0», Allison Williams and Violet McGraw reprise their roles as Gemma and Cady — aunt and niece. They’ll be joined by new characters played by Brian Jordan Alvarez, Aristotle Atari, Timm Sharp, Jemaine Clement, and Jen Van Epps. Gerard Johnston is directing and Akela Cooper is writing the script again.

«M3GAN 2.0» will be released in theaters on June 27.

Source: Colider