Tesla announces Model YL — a larger crossover with three rows of seats

The electric vehicle market in China is currently experiencing a real boom. Manufacturers are producing monthly release new models, including spacious family crossovers with three rows of seats. Tesla did not stand aside and officially announced its answer — Model YL. This is a new enlarged version of the standard Model Y. The novelty features an extended wheelbase and six seats. The premiere took place on the Chinese social network Weibo, and the launch is scheduled for this fall.

This model first became known last month thanks to a Green insider. And although Tesla limited itself to only two photos during its announcement, some specifications and additional images were revealed by the Chinese regulator.

Information about the upcoming 6-seater variant of the Model YL has appeared in the database of the Ministry of Industry and Informatization of the People’s Republic of China, where manufacturers publish documents for the certification of new vehicles. This data reveals the main characteristics of the new product.

Characteristics Model Y Model YL
Length × width × height (mm) 4797 × 1920 × 1624 4976 × 1920 × 1668
Wheelbase (mm) 2890 3040
Front/rear overhang (mm) 896 / 1011 896 / 1040
Front/rear track (mm) 1636 / 1636 1656 / 1624
Maximum speed (km/h) 201 201
Curb weight (kg) 1921 2088
Tire size 255/45R19, 255/40R20 255/45R19, 275/45R19
Type of energy Electric vehicle (BEV) Electric vehicle (BEV)
Engine power 220 kW 142 kW / 198 kW
Battery type LFP NCM
Battery supplier CATL LGES Nanjing

The new Tesla Model YL electric car is 180 mm longer and 24 mm taller than the updated Model Ypresented earlier this year. The wheelbase has increased by 150 mm, which made it possible to accommodate a third row of seats, meaning that the car now seats six passengers. This actually makes the Model YL the first Model Y with three rows of seats without resorting to third-party modifications.

Photos from the certification database show the familiar crossover silhouette, but with new proportions. The extended base and additional centimeters in height give the crossover a more «family» look. The interior may have a 2+2+2 or 2+3+1 configuration, but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Tesla Model YL: extended version with six seats officially confirmed

Chinese brands are actively launching electric vehicles with three rows of seats at lower prices. For example, Nio Onvo L90 is being offered for the equivalent of $39 thousand — significantly cheaper than the expected price of the Model YL, which can reach $50 thousand. The higher price can be explained by the increased size and the use of more expensive LG batteries.

The price has not yet been officially confirmed, but the cost will be a key factor. In a market where buyers are actively looking for practical and affordable electric cars, Tesla needs a more affordable Model Y, not a more expensive version. Otherwise, the company risks lose even more ground in China.

Source: electrek


