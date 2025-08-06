Tesla Cybertruck doesn't float, but Chevy Bolt EUV does it spectacularly during flooding in Texas

Electric vehicles do not have air intakes and exhaust systems like cars with internal combustion engines. Therefore, unlike traditional cars, they do not run the risk of «drowning» water when they enter a deep puddle or flooded section of the road. But this does not mean that they are designed for swimming. Although Elon Musk promised that Cybertruck would float like a boat, It was not possible to verify this in practice.

But the owner Chevy Bolt EUV in Texas seems to have decided to shame the The Cybertruck with its huge clearances in the body. Or maybe he just decided that his car — is a kind of boat. Whatever the case, he decided to overcome the water obstacle with his electric car. Due to the massive floods that recently hit the state, the driver found himself in front of a flooded tunnel with almost a meter of water — and instead of turning around, he pressed the pedal.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the electric car literally “floating”, completely submerging the wheels and part of the body into the water. A real “Boat Mode” in the style of fearless, albeit reckless, decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaime Garcia (@stormchaserhtx)

But despite the absence of water hammer, immersing an electric vehicle in water — is a serious risk. Even if the car makes it out of the «accident» without external damage, moisture can penetrate important electronic systems, compromise the battery’s tightness, cause a short circuit, or eventually lead to breakdowns.

According to GM AuthorityThe biggest danger is water getting into high-voltage systems, which can cause dangerous electrical failures or even lead to fire. Although this particular car made it to the finish line without any noticeable problems, no one can guarantee that the consequences will not manifest themselves later.

So, no matter how tempting it may seem to beat the traffic jam or save time, don’t test your electric car for water resistance if it’s not designed to withstand it.

It’s worth remembering that technology in the automotive industry has really advanced. But this does not negate common sense. Electric vehicles have their advantages, but they also have special requirements for operation. Although their electrical components are usually well protected, water is not their ally. If you have to choose a direction in front of deep water, it’s better to take a detour.

Source: electrek