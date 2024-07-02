Tesla Cybertruck drives off the road, hits and overturns — three passengers are safe, one has an arm injury

The latter collisions with other cars and body strength testing demonstrate the invincibility of the Tesla Cybertruck (well, not always, but at least people were not injured). But when a pickup truck is turned upside down, the consequences are more severe — although they could be worse.

The Cybertruck accident occurred in Vicksburg, Mississippi, USA. Page Vicksburg Daily News on Facebook shows videos of the electric pickup already in an upside-down turtle position on a four-lane road. The police or other sources do not say how it got there, but it can be assumed that it was a matter of speeding. It is likely that the Cybertruck entered a curve too quickly, then drove into the oncoming lane, hit a steep slope on the side of the road, and flipped onto its roof.

It is reported that there were four people in the Cybetruck at the time of the accident. Three of them were unharmed, but the fourth passenger was taken to the hospital with an arm injury.

The footage from the scene shows that the truck’s sturdy body protected the passengers from being crushed by the huge weight of the battery mounted on the bottom, which was above them. It can also be seen that one of the Tesla’s front wheels was torn off during the accident and is lying on the road. Despite the injury of one of the victims, it can be said that the robust design of the pickup truck saved them.

Source: Carscoops