Tesla Cybertruck has passed the raccoons’ test — they were left hungry

The popular forum «Cybertruck Owners Club», where users post news about Tesla electric pickups and owner experiences, talked about the reliability of the vehicle’s Vault.

The Vault — is just a truck body covered with a Tonneau lid that opens at the touch of a button. Although the Tonneau does not make the cargo capacity impenetrable, it should be strong enough, according to Elon Musk. The Vault’s durability was confirmed by a Cybertruck user who posted a photo of damage to the Tonneau on a car, probably left by raccoons.

Someone really wanted to get into the cargo body to steal the contents. But this is no ordinary car theft. Pictured here is a Cybertruck in the Minnesota wilderness, with the lid suffering from the claws of some very specific furry thieves. They left fingerprints at the crime scene.

The tonneau, the movable protective part, is significantly damaged, with pieces torn out of the cover. However, nothing seems to be missing, and the small animals did not have time to get into the compartment.

Cybertruck were in the news for various reasons, mostly due to ridiculous situations and malfunctions. Elon Musk constantly insists on the strength and endurance of the Cybertruck. He says that once upon a time, the pickup truck function as a boat. One user from Slovakia has already proved This is not the case at the moment. the car also does not feel very good in Mongolian traffic deserts.

Source: Cybernews