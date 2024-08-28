Tesla Cybertruck robbed in seconds: thief broke «unbreakable» glass, pickup truck did not notify owner

Fans of the Tesla Cybertruck talk about the reliability and security of the electric pickup. The owner of the car, which is extremely easy to rob, disagrees.

The burglar managed to open one of the windows and then smashed the «impenetrable». Despite the obvious violation and unauthorized intrusion, the electronics-laden Cybertruck did not alert the owner to the break-in.

«There was no siren, no messages on my phone… literally nothing happened, just found it like this…», — Anuj Thakkar, the owner of Cybertruck, from Atlanta, Georgia, USA, writes on Facebook.

He published video one of Cybertruck’s cameras, which shows a red Nissan Altima pulling up next to the car. The thief got out from the front passenger side, broke a window and ripped his remains to the ground. He then climbed through the window, pulled out his backpack, got out and returned to the Nissan, which immediately drove away.

The owner and commentators were outraged by the fact that Cybertruck, which advertised as safewith its various systems, alarms, and cameras, did not warn of an overly obvious break-in. It is also surprising that glass can be broken and removed in this manner very quickly. The burglar’s actions were very clear and fast. Andy Kalmowitz, a journalist for Jalopnik, notes: «I can say with certainty that the Altima alarm would have worked if the roles had been reversed».

Source: Jalopnik