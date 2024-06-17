Tesla in self-driving mode crashes into a parked police car with its signals on

According to the Fullerton Police Department, a Tesla electric car in «autonomous driving» mode crashed into a parked police car. No one was injured in the accident. However, the officer’s body camera video shows him being forced to run to the side to avoid being hit. According to a police statement, the officer in the footage was directing traffic in Fullerton, California, at the intersection of W. Orangethorpe Avenue and Courtney Avenue following a fatal motorcycle accident. According to the report, the police car blocking traffic had its flashing lights on and several warning signals were placed on the road. It was only “thanks to the police officer’s quick reaction” that a new disaster was avoided, as the Tesla in «autonomous driving» mode did not even try to brake. The policeman noticed the blue car approaching him in time and managed to run to the side of the road.

The name of the person driving the Tesla has not been disclosed. According to police, the driver admitted that he was talking on his cell phone at the time of the accident. A local television station broadcast footage of the aftermath, showing the wrecked Tesla and a police car.

Recently, the name of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomous driving function was changed to Full Self-Driving (Supervised). The word “Supervised” should make drivers understand that this function should be used “under supervision” and not rely solely on technology

Tesla has not commented on the incident.

Source: gizmodo