Tesla is in talks to use Michelin airless tires – media

According to knowledgeable sources, Tesla is in talks with tire giant Michelin to use their latest airless tire technology in its electric vehicle lineup.

Airless tires have been around for a long time, but they are not yet used in cars in any significant way. Their obvious advantage is the absence of air, so they do not suffer from punctures and air loss. This is their main advantage in terms of reliability. Depending on the design, they can also be lighter and more efficient. In addition, they will have less negative impact on the environment due to the significant reduction in tire residue. On top of all this, the structure of an airless tire can allow for the creation of long-lasting fibers and even replaceable tire surfaces.

The French tire giant Michelin has been one of the tire manufacturers striving to use airless tires for passenger cars. And now this goal may be within reach thanks to a possible collaboration with Tesla. The companies are reportedly in talks to test the Uptis airless tire.

Michelin has previously tested its airless tires on the Chevy Bolt electric car. Announcing the tests back in 2019, the company said it hoped to introduce the technology into consumer vehicles by 2024.

Source: electrek