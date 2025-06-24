Tesla launches Robotaxi — first reviews, fake autonomy and problems

After years of promises and hints, Tesla has finally launched its self-driving taxi service. However, it did so cautiously and with its usual theatrics — with a memorable $4.20 ride price and a human «insured» in the front seat.

Tesla Robotaxi: how it works

Test launch of Tesla Robotaxi started in Austin, Texas. So far, this is not a mass launch, but a limited program for «selected» Early Access participants. For the most part, popular bloggers who positively cover Tesla’s activities have been allowed to test. They can call a self-driving taxi through a separate section in the Tesla app, specify a route, and set off in a Model Y electric car.

But it’s not without a human behind the wheel. The so-called Tesla Safety Monitor — a driver who monitors the autopilot’s work and is ready to intervene if necessary, sits in the front seat. This is not exactly what the futurists promised, but a step in this direction has been made.

For now, the service is available only in certain areas of south-central Austin, which the company has carefully mapped. Working hours: from 6 am to midnight. The service ignores airports, highways, complex intersections, and bad weather for now. For additional safety, sometimes a «chaser» — separate car with a remote operator follows the car. Currently, the fleet consists of about 10 Model Y electric vehicles with a special Robotaxi label.

Inside the car during the trip, passengers can change the temperature, control the music, see the trip interface, and start the route. Controls are carried out via the touch screen on the back or from your smartphone. Some of the control functions on the front screen are available only to Tesla employees, while passengers have only the basic ones: stop, call for support, and emergency stop. Tesla assures that microphones and cameras in the cabin are turned off by default — they can be activated manually only for communication with support.

Price of the trip

The price of the trip is a symbolic $4.20. It’s not only good for the wallet, but also a little joke by Elon Musk, who has been playing with this figure on the Internet for a long time.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Firstly, «420» (four-twenty) — is a slang term used in the context of cannabis use, especially at 4:20 pm or April 20 (4/20 in the US date format), which has become the unofficial «Marijuana Day». We well remember when Elon Musk smoked a marijuana cigarette during the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and then allowed to advertise cannabis on Twitter.

Secondly, it is a reference to Musk’s historical joke. In 2018, he wrote on Twitter that he was going to buy Tesla off the stock exchange at $420 per share, which caused a scandal, an SEC investigation, and a fine.

The @Tesla_AI robotaxi launch begins in Austin this afternoon with customers paying a $4.20 flat fee! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2025

And now — again, the mention of $4.20.

Reviews of Tesla Robotaxi The launch of Tesla Robotaxi was somewhat sluggish in the first hours. Not everyone received the app with the necessary functions, and some people waited for hours for access. One blogger joked that he had seen 30 Waymo — a competitor’s robotaxi — before he could call Tesla. The first reviews of Tesla Robotaxi are quite positive. How could it be otherwise if mostly positive bloggers were invited to test it? Tesla RoboTaxi First Public Ride Livestream https://t.co/2KIm1TiieI — Bearded Tesla (@BeardedTesla) June 22, 2025

According to the reviews, the trips went smoothly. The car handled curves, «speed bumps», pedestrians, and construction. Everyone described the ride as «smooth», «familiar», «normal». However, the impartiality of such reviews may be questionable.

Only one of the testers admitted that he did make the car «confused», and even needed the help of a remote operator, but refused to call the situation a system failure.

What’s next?

So far, Tesla Robotaxi has been operating within a carefully planned area with constant human supervision. But things are about to get interesting.

It’s worth noting that the launch of the Tesla Robotaxi service took place just before the new Texas law that will regulate the use of autonomous vehicles came into force. After local lawmakers asked to postpone the launch, Governor Greg Abbott signed the new rules, which will come into effect on September 1.

According to this law, all autonomous car operators will have to obtain a special permit from the state Department of Transportation. The permit can be revoked if the cars pose a threat to public safety. The companies are also required to provide detailed plans for interaction with police and rescuers in the event of an accident, comply with traffic rules, have registration, insurance, a «black box» for data recording, and an emergency stop mechanism.

So far, the presence of a human in the cabin allows Tesla to be formally not considered a fully autonomous service. However, if the company wants to deploy the Robotaxi network to the fullest extent, it will have to seriously adapt to the new regulation.

In the future, Musk wants to bring Robotaxi to the roads of California, where the rules are much stricter than in Texas. Permits, reports, technical compliance, emergency protocols, and compliance with all traffic laws are required.

So far, Tesla has just started its journey to autonomous transportation. We have a test run, a limited number of users, caution, memorable prices, and many questions. But it’s a start. However, the real test is yet to come — when electric cars drive independently in dense city traffic, and every turn, braking, or traffic jam will be under the microscope of government regulators.

Source: The Verge, arenaev