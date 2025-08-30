Tesla Model Y Performance will start in Europe from €62 thousand: 460 hp, 3.5 seconds to 60 and 580 km of range

Tesla announced the start of sales of a new modification Model Y Performance in Europe. Deliveries will begin in September. The company has updated its online configurator for the European market, adding all the key features and differences from the standard versions of the crossover.

Updated characteristics of the Tesla Model Y Performance

The main emphasis is on dynamics: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 3.5 seconds (or 3.3 seconds from 0 to 60 mph). For comparison, a regular Model Y takes 4.8 seconds, so the increase is significant. This is made possible by the new 460 hp powerplant.

It is important that even with such an increase in dynamics, the electric vehicle has retained a high range: up to 580 km on the WLTP cycle. Support for high-speed charging has also been confirmed: 243 km of range can be obtained in 15 minutes. Tesla has clarified that new high-voltage battery cells are used for this purpose, although the exact battery capacity is not disclosed.

Tesla emphasizes that the Performance version is equipped with an upgraded suspension with electronic shock absorbers. The same system was first tested on the Model Y L, which received rave reviews for its handling even at full load.

Another important innovation is the Stability Assist Mode. It allows the driver to choose the traction and stabilization settings: Standard, Reduced or Off. This actually allows for more precise control of the crossover’s behavior depending on the driving style or road surface.

Design and interior

In addition to technology, the Model Y Performance has also received visual changes:

new 21-inch Arachnid 2.0 wheels,

redesigned front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design.

The interior has special Performance nameplates that echo Tesla’s Plaid series, as well as an updated central display with improved resolution. Its diagonal has grown from 15.4 to 16 inches. The front seats have adjustable thigh support, which will be especially comfortable for tall drivers.

Price

The price of the new version of Tesla Model Y Performance in Europe will start at €62 thousand. The price will vary depending on the country, but will generally remain in this range. Tesla has already opened the configurator, so potential buyers can check availability and prices in their region.

The first reviews are yet to come. However, the experience with Model 3 Performancewhich has received excellent reviews from most journalists and test pilots, shows that the Model Y Performance can become a serious player in the segment of “charged” electric crossovers. Tesla is confident that thanks to its low center of gravity, even an SUV can provide a sporty driving experience.

Source: electrek