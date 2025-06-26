Tesla, move over: the new Xiaomi YU7 offers up to 690 hp, up to 835 km of range, and a price of $35300

After a successful start with the electric sedan SU7Xiaomi did not waste any time and immediately launched its second electric car, the YU7 crossover. But not just as an addition to the lineup, but as a serious challenge to the segment leaders, in particular Tesla Model Y. The new product combines impressive performance, advanced technology and an attractive price.

Specifications of Xiaomi YU7

The new Xiaomi YU7 tries with its size: 4999 mm in length, 1996 mm in width and 1608 mm in height, and the wheelbase is 3000 mm. This gives it more space than many of its competitors.

Xiaomi has equipped the crossover with a wide range of safety features and technologies. The Armor-Cage body is made of a combination of high-strength steel and aluminum alloys, including a 2200 MPa heavy-duty steel safety frame for enhanced passenger protection. The battery packs have an armored bulletproof coating. The new model is equipped with a LiDAR sensor and 4D radar as standard to support an advanced driving assistance system.

The interior is where Xiaomi decided to show that it is also a consumer electronics giant. The centerpiece is a panoramic 1.1-meter HyperVision display made up of three Mini-LED screens with a brightness of up to 1200 nits. All the functions of the car are concentrated on this display. All this is controlled by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor chip.

For added convenience, YU7 has extensive integration with the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to use your iPhone as a UWB digital key. The XiaoAI voice assistant can even be used outside the car to perform tasks such as opening the trunk or checking the weather.

The front seats are made in the «zero gravity» style, covered with nappa leather, have heating, cooling, massage, and tilt adjustment up to 123°. The back is also comfortable: the seats recline up to 135°, and there is even a 4.6-liter mini-fridge. Three-dimensional sound is provided by a 25-speaker sound system that supports Dolby Atmos.

The company offers three versions of the electric car with different engines, speakers, batteries, and range. There are versions with rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). All versions are built on a modern 800-volt platform with ultra-fast charging. Detailed characteristics of all modifications are presented in the following table.

Version Xiaomi YU7 Xiaomi YU7 Pro Xiaomi YU7 Max Battery 96.5 kWh 96.5 kWh 101.7 kWh CLTC range 835 km 770 km 760 km Power 320 hp. 496 hp. 690 hp. Acceleration up to 100 km/h 5,88 с 4,27 с 3,23 с Maximum speed 240 km/h 240 km/h 253 km/h Reason RWD AWD AWD DC charging from 10% to 80% 21 min. 21 min. 12 min. Price $35300 $39000 $45970

Given the prices mentioned, Xiaomi YU7 is much cheaper than competitors with similar characteristics. And given all the technical stuffing, it looks more like a strategic attack than just a new car launch. The YU7 looks like a continuation of the SU7’s success, but in the «for the whole family» format.

Source: arenaev