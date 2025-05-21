Tesla owners add homemade door handles to avoid getting trapped — they are already mass-produced

Modern electric vehicles offer many convenient and innovative solutions. But sometimes these new solutions create unexpected problems. One example is Tesla’s electric doors. They look futuristic, but they can become a trap in an emergency. And that’s why more and more Tesla drivers are installing their own cords or cables to the emergency door handles.

There are advantages to not using classic handles: aerodynamics, lighter weight, and better efficiency. In addition, electronics can automatically open the door after an accident or prevent it from opening if it is unsafe. But all of this only works if the electronics don’t malfunction and the car doesn’t lose power.

Like many other electric cars, Tesla is equipped with fully electric doors. They open with buttons and motors, and emergency opening is possible only through special hidden mechanisms. For example, in the Model Y, the front emergency handle is located under an inconspicuous cover in front of the power windows. The rear one is even deeper: behind a small flap under the door pocket mat. Many drivers are not even aware of their existence and location. In the event of a power outage or an accident, these doors may simply not open.

Unfortunately, known several tragic cases when passengers could not get out of Tesla during the fire or after a collision. People were rescued only after witnesses or rescuers broke windows.

To improve their own safety, some Tesla owners have started to tie laces, ropes, or brightly colored tags to the emergency handles themselves. Such «tuning» helps to find the mechanism faster in a critical moment. Eventually, there were even companies that began selling ready-made kits — for example, EV Dynamics offers a cable with Velcro and fasteners for just $22. Owners of electric cars share their useful findings on Reddit. This highlights widespread concerns about the availability of Tesla’s emergency exits.

Other brands, such as Audi, Ford, or Fisker, have more straightforward emergency mechanisms. They just need to pull the handle — hard and the door will open. Tesla recommends using a smartphone app to open the door manually if something goes wrong. Brilliant advice for critical situations…

Although Tesla largely sets (or did it set before?) trends in the automotive industry, sometimes its desire for minimalism and technology does not take into account real needs in emergency situations. If you drive an electric car with electric doors — it’s worth knowing in advance where the emergency mechanisms are located. And if you — own a Tesla, it might be time to look at the optional home-made solution and consider making your own «lifeline». Although safety shouldn’t be an optional extra – the automaker should have thought of that.

Source: techspot