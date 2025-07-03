Tesla’s autopilot drove people under a train — the family barely managed to get out

An American family of three managed to get out of a Tesla before a train ran over the railroad and hit the car.

According to the TV company WFMZ from Pennsylvania, USA, people were forced to get out of their Tesla after the car in autonomous driving mode decided to turn left — onto a railroad track. According to Jared Renshaw, the fire safety commissioner for West Berks County in Southeastern Pennsylvania, the car was in «autonomous driving» mode when it decided to drive on the railroad tracks. This is likely due to mode «full autonomous control» (FSD).

A few minutes after the passengers left the car, the train rushed along the neighboring track next to the Tesla. The owners of the car were very lucky, as the train only broke the side mirror, and they were not injured.

The evacuation of the car from the railroad tracks was interesting. Despite minor damage, the Tesla had to be lifted with a crane because of concerns that an attempt to roll it back could damage the flammable lithium-ion battery. Such damage can lead to an extremely hot flame, which can be extinguished by huge volumes of water will be required.

«We’ve had accidents involving Tesla cars, but no one had previously told us that the vehicle was in autonomous driving mode when it happened,» says the fire chief.

Battery ignition — the greatest risk in electric vehicle collisions. Situations in which the owner of a conventional car would suffer non-fatal physical injuries may turn into a «crematorium» for the driver and Tesla passengers. In addition, such fires are indeed extremely difficult to extinguish.