Tesla updated Model S and X — minuscule changes for +$5000

Tesla is somewhat like a chef from a fine dining restaurant: every time he adds a little bit of change to his dishes, and then updates the price tag with a smile. This time, the «has been added to the updated» menu Model S and Model X. These are not the most popular models in the company’s lineup (together they account for less than 5% of annual sales), but they have nevertheless received a new batch of improvements. However, the main changes are — «under the hood», but the price has increased by as much as $5000. A kind of update with a surprise.

Appearance: changes for the attentive

If you’ve been waiting for a visual revolution — calm down. Only those who are used to comparing pixels will see most of the changes. In the updated Model S and Model X, the designers have changed the front bumpers in the Plaid versions — a little more aggressive, a little more modern. Interestingly, even 13 years after the start of production, the Model S silhouette still looks fresh. The Model X, on the other hand, has remained «chubby».

Both models received new wheels. For the Model X —, these are 20- or 22-inch wheels, with the larger ones costing $5500. The Model S is not lagging behind either: 19- or 21-inch wheels will cost you a maximum of $4500. And don’t forget to add a new camera in the front bumper and headlights with adaptive functions. According to Tesla, the changes made to the exterior of the Model S Plaid also improve its stability at high speed.

The color palette has been expanded with a new shade called Frost Blue — and this is another $2500. And if you don’t like the signature Yoke — steering wheel, it doesn’t matter: the regular one is now standard. Yoke is only available in Model X and costs an additional thousand. Although, perhaps this is not an upgrade, but rather the opposite?

Improvements «under the hood»

The updates also affected the mechanical part of electric vehicles. Tesla hasn’t gone as far as with the new Model 3 and Y, but it has tweaked the suspension a bit: new bushings and a different setup — promising a smoother ride. The cabin is even quieter now, thanks to a new active noise cancellation system.

The interior remained without radical changes, but there is a configurable backlight on the dashboard, doors and center console. And a little bonus: when you start the car, the lights perform a unique animation. You won’t see this on the Model 3 or Y. Because premium is not just about seat leather, right?

Prices

As expected, the novelty increases the price tag. Both models went up by $5000. Model X in Long Range and Plaid versions now starts at $89990 and $104990, respectively. Model S — from $84990 and $99990.

These changes do not entail a «full-fledged» update. Rather, it’s a minor «facelift», but it’s enough for the brand’s fans. And Tesla knows this very well. Those who wanted more — better wait for something truly new. Or from competitors.

Source: carscoops