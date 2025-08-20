Tether hires former White House chief crypto officer

Tether has appointed Beau Hines, a former cryptocurrency adviser to the Trump administration, as a strategic advisor for US strategy. Hines helped shape the company’s GENIUS Act, as far as stablecoinsduring his tenure at the White House and resigned last week.

Thus, the issuing company of the largest stablecoin USDT is trying to strengthen its presence in the United States. CEO Paolo Ardoino said that Hines’ legislative experience would be very valuable.

In his new role, Hines will work closely with Tether’s leadership team to shape and execute the company’s strategy for entering the U.S. market, cultivating constructive relationships with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Tether has reinvested nearly $5 billion in the US economy through Tether Investments. USDT remains the dominant stablecoin with a market capitalization of $167 billion (for comparison, Circle’s USDC has a market capitalization of $68 billion).

Source: Tether