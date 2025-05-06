Tether is preparing an advanced AI environment that is «capable to adapt and evolve» on different hardware and devices

The issuer of the largest stablecoin Tether has announced an artificial intelligence platform. It will support payments in major cryptocurrencies, including USDT and Bitcoin. According to Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino, Tether AI is designed to provide «personal infinite intelligence». Ardoino emphasized that the platform will not use API keys and will not depend on centralized control points. Also, Tether AI will be able to adapt and develop on «any hardware and device». What all this means in practice is still a mystery.

“Personal Infinite Intelligence A fully open-source AI runtime, capable to adapt and evolve on any hardware and device — no API keys, no central point of failure, fully modular and composable, WDK infused to enable USD₮ and Bitcoin payments. Tether AI tech will enable an unstoppable peer-to-peer network of billions of AI agents,” Ardoino wrote.

https://t.co/qQkox6AfNg coming soon pic.twitter.com/1FZonsW5nq — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) May 5, 2025

The day before, he said that Tether plans to introduce a new stablecoin pegged to the dollar in the US within a year. The company supports the GENIUS Act, which will allow stablecoin issuers to operate in the United States if they agree to cooperate with law enforcement agencies. At the same time Tether decides not to apply for USDT legalization in the EU in accordance with the new rules of the Crypto Asset Markets Regulation (MiCA).