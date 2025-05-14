Tether’s QVAC platform will allow AI agents to work locally and provide offline BTC and USDT transactions

The issuer of the largest USDT stablecoin, the company Tether announces fully open AI runtime environmentThe system will be able to adapt and develop on any hardware and device. It will work in a decentralized manner: without API keys, without a single point of failure, with WDK integration (Wallet Development Kit) to support payments in USDT and bitcoin.

On May 15, more details and clarity emerged. Tether has introduced QVAC (QuantumVerse Automatic Computer), a development platform for so-called «personal infinite intelligence» that allows scalable applications and For AI agents to work directly on local devices without dependence on centralized services and cloud infrastructure.

QVAC’s modular architecture allows developers to build and extend applications using small, interoperable components, and its peer-to-peer network facilitates direct communication and collaboration between devices without dependence on centralized servers.

This allows the QVAC ecosystem to scale to trillions of agents and AI applications without a single point of failure, providing a first-of-its-kind swarm. Integrated payments through Tether’s WDK will also enable AI agents to autonomously transact in Bitcoin and USDT.

With QVAC, developers can use a single platform to build and deploy AI outputs and agents on any smartphone, laptop, mainframe, embedded system, brain-computer interface, and a range of other hardware, ensuring that AI applications can operate securely and independently whether they are connected to a network or run completely offline

Tether will also soon launch the first AI applications based on QVAC: QVAC/Translate which provides fast transcription and translation of text, documents, images, and audio to devices without any dependence on the cloud, as well as QVAC/Health – a private health tracker that stores confidential health data entirely locally

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Tether — user-adaptive AI that resides locally on the device. QVAC’s platform is designed to scale to sextillions of independent agents that can connect and collaborate as an infinite swarm in a continuous peer-to-peer network.

The day before, Tether Data announced BrainOS — an open platform for enhancing human intelligence through brain-computer interfaces (BCI) QVAC will also work with BCI.

P. S.:

Source: Tether