Thai horror in the style of Little Nightmares — released trailer of Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit

The indie studio from Thailand has announced its Little Nightmares — the gloomy Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit, inspired by Thai folklore.

According to WereBuff Studio, the story is set in an alternative Thailand of the 1970s. The main character is Kumarn, a spirit of a child who was once worshipped in a village shrine. However, dark forces have kidnapped him and thrown him into a dangerous world of ghosts, cursed places and forgotten temples. His task is “simple” — to survive, to wash himself of the desecration, and to find his way home. The story is told without a lot of dialogs – everything is based on visuals, sounds and atmospheric locations.

The gameplay will combine six large levels based on real Thai temples, cemeteries, and villages. Along the way, the player will meet legendary creatures from their folklore — Me Nak, Krasue, and Phi Ta Khon. According to legend, these are two ghosts and a night creature in the form of a woman’s head with internal organs hanging from her neck. However, the old images are reinterpreted in an eerie and modern style.

To complete the levels, you will have to combine stealth and solving the gamelobsteromok, which is even more reminiscent of Little Nightmares. The player will have to look for safe routes, use the environment, and solve problems to move forward. But this path will not be overcome alone. The protagonist’s companion is a sacred zebra spirit named Zeb, who will help in dangerous moments, warn of threats, and open new paths.

Kumarn: The Wandering Spirit will first be released in Steamand then on consoles (they don’t say which ones yet). The release date has not yet been announced, but it is already known that the first gameplay will be shown at Gamescom 2025, which will take place in Cologne from August 20 to 24. The sequel to the original Little Nightmares 3 will be released this year — with a cooperative mode and two heroes. Recently, at Bandai Namco’s summer showcase, they showed new trailer with dark gameplay.

Source: Gematsu