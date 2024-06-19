The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 will receive a larger battery, a range of up to 485 km and physical buttons for some car functions

Hyundai’s best-selling electric car is getting an update. The updated 2025 IONIQ 5 will be the first car to be produced at Hyundai’s new plant in Georgia, USA.

The IONIQ 5 was introduced in February 2021 as Hyundai’s first dedicated electric vehicle built on the E-GMP platform. Despite competitors reporting «slower-than-expected» demand for electric vehicles, Hyundai IONIQ 5 maintained its sales momentum in 2024. In fact, for 5 months of 2024, sales of this model increased by 43% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Seizing the moment, Hyundai plans to launch the updated IONIQ 5 later this year. The company is currently completing the construction of a new plant, training staff, and production will begin in October. Hyundai has already announced some of the innovations to be expected from the 2025 IONIQ 5 model lineup.

The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be 20 mm longer and will receive a rear wiper, but no significant design changes are expected. The most interesting innovations will affect the internal electrical components of the car. Thus, the 77.4 kWh battery will be replaced by an 84 kWh battery. As a result, the range has increased from 458 km to 485 km. Fast charging allows you to restore the energy in the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Mechanical changes include improved sound and vibration absorption, an updated steering wheel with LEDs and hand tracking, the addition of a USB-C connector and physical buttons for some of the car’s frequently used functions. A button for folding the rear seats has been added to the trunk, making it easier to load large items into the car from the rear. At the same time, the Ioniq 5 gains access to Hyundai’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit software along with wireless updates.

Source: electrek