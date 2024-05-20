The action-adventure «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes» earned $237 million in 2 weekends — and is the fourth highest-grossing movie of 2024

The fourth chapter of the «Monkeys» franchise earned $101 million at the US box office and $136 million abroad.

The global gross for the action-adventure film «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes» is now $237 million, and after two weeks of release, it has secured the fourth highest grossing film of the year after second «Dunes» ($710 million), «Godzilla and Kong: The New Empire» ($561 million) and «Kung Fu Panda 4» ($533 million).

Among the foreign markets, China ($20.4 million), France ($13.8 million), Mexico ($12 million), and the UK ($10 million) were notable.

The production of «Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes» cost $160 million. According to forecasts, Wes Ball’s film has every chance of repeating the success of the previous installments. «Rise of the Planet of the Apes» and «War for the Planet of the Apes» earned $481 million and $490 million respectively, while «Dawn of the Planet of the Apes» is still the richest» in the 56-year-old franchise with $710 million.

Set long before the reign of Caesar (the leader of the revolution played by Andy Serkis), the film follows a young ape named Noah (Owen Teague) who embarks on a grueling journey with a human named May (Freya Allan), the results of which will determine the future development of both apes and humans.

Meanwhile, John Krazinski’s comedy fantasy «IF» has earned a total of $59 million to date (The domestic box office grossed $35 million, while the international box office brought in $24 million). The film cost Paramount $110 million to produce.

«IF» centers on the story of neighbors (Ryan Reynolds and Kayleigh Fleming) who can see other people’s imaginary friends. In the original, the film’s voice cast included such well-known stars as Steve Carell (who first collaborated with Krazinski after «Office»), Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper, and George Clooney.

Source: Variety