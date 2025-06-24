The actor of Michael from GTA 5 talks about the most hated mission in the game: «I sweated my ass off for 8 hours»

The GTA 5 actor still recalls one mission in bad terms — he had to sweat for eight hours and repeat the take after take.

Ned Luke, known as Michael in GTA 5, is mostly positive about his experience with Rockstar, although not without nuances. Even after 10 years, one mission still haunts him. And, no, he’s not worried about a stolen yacht (seen in the GTA 6 trailer) or a bank robbery. The worst mission for him was the one where he did yoga.

The actor admitted that the «Did Someone Say Yoga?» mission was «by far the worst to shoot». The recording of many takes lasted eight hours and it seemed that he was already in a time loop and stuck on an eternal shooting.

«I sweated my ass off for 8 hours», — wrote Hatch.

Hands down the worst to shoot. Sweated my ass off for 8 hours. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Ned Luke (@ned_luke) June 19, 2025

Recall that during that mission, Michael is forced to do the exercises with his athletic wife and obsessive instructor Fabien. The player must press the buttons in the correct order to avoid disrupting the workout — otherwise, everything starts over with an error «Michael failed to achieve enlightenment».

Despite one hateful mission, Ned Luke never tires of repeating that he would like to return to GTA — even in GTA Online. He has repeatedly urged fans to write to Rockstar asking them to bring back the original three: Michael, Trevor, and Franklin. At the same time, the actor did not give a clear answer about his participation in GTA 6 —. When the host introduced him as the «of Michael from GTA 5 and GTA 6», he said that such a statement is too loud for now. Actor Ned Luke believes that GTA 6 «is worth the wait» and Rockstar will not let you down.

Source: Game Spot