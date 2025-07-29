«The Adventures of Cliff Booth» — to be. The filming of the spinoff «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» from Netflix has begun in Los Angeles

Skepticism about hit spinoff «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» finally dissipated — production of «The Adventures of Cliff Booth» starring Brad Pitt officially started in Los Angeles.

The director is David Fincher, who previously worked with Pitt on «Seven», «Fight Club» and «The Curious Case of Benjamin Button», while the script was written by Quentin Tarantino himself and is rumored to be written by him, sold it to Netflix for $20 million. It is assumed that this scenario is the one «the creator’s last» tenth film «Kill Bill», which was previously promoted under the name «Film Critic» — the place, time of the events (1970s) and the main actor (Pitt) coincide.

According to World of Reel, The cameras on the set are in full swing, so we should expect information about the full cast or even behind-the-scenes footage in the coming days. In addition to Pitt, according to previous leaks, Carla Gugino («The Fall of the House of Usher»), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II («Watchmen»), Elizabeth Debicki («The Crown») and Scott Caan (Turk Malloy in «The Ocean’s Trilogy») have joined the «Adventures of Cliffhanger». There has been no word yet on whether Leonardo DiCaprio will reprise his role as Rick Dalton in «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood», but he was rumored to have been offered $2 million for a cameo.

Insiders claim that Netflix has ambitious plans for the filming, which will last until January 16, 2026 — involving 128 actors, 428 crew members and about 4000 extras. The preliminary cost of filming in California is estimated at $106 million, which is only a fraction of the still undisclosed and potentially gigantic budget.

Other leaks claim that the story of «The Adventures of Cliff Booth» will continue from where «Once Upon a Time in Hollywood» left off with a separate story about stuntman Pitt, who now works as a Hollywood «repairman».