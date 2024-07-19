The Amazon is on the verge of disaster: a tribe that had no contact with humanity emerged from the jungle for the first time

In Peru, members of one of the most isolated indigenous tribes in the world have fled the Amazon jungle due to loggers approaching their territories.

Representatives of the Mashco Piro tribe, who had been living without contact with the outside world, appeared near the Las Piedras River in Peru. This happened shortly after logging companies were authorized to cut down trees in the region. The human rights organization «Survival International» (Survival International) released video footage of the incident.

❗️ New & extraordinary footage released today show dozens of uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon, just a few miles from several logging companies. Read the news: https://t.co/g9GrZlf3XB pic.twitter.com/fZv5rryzVp — Survival International (@Survival) July 16, 2024

The Mashko Piro tribe lives in an area between two nature reserves in the Madre de Dios region of the southeastern Peruvian Amazon. According to government estimates, the tribe has about 750 people. They are one of about 20 isolated tribes living in Peru.

President of the local indigenous organization FENAMAD FENAMAD (Federación Nativa del Río Madre de Dios y Afluentes) — is a federation of indigenous peoples living in the Madre de Dios River Basin in Peru. It defends the rights of indigenous peoples to territories, natural resources and cultural heritage. Alfredo Vargas Pio expressed concern about the situation. He emphasized the need to recognize and protect the territorial rights of the Mashko Piro to prevent the possible spread of disease and potential conflicts between the tribe and loggers.

The local logging company has already built more than 200 kilometers of roads for trucks. This work has been approved by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) An international non-governmental organization that sets standards for responsible forestry and certifies companies that meet these standards., which claims that their operations are sustainable and ethical.

However, environmentalists are sounding the alarm. According to the Amazon Conservation Association, tropical forests are approaching a «tipping point» when they will no longer be able to generate enough rainfall to sustain their ecosystems due to large-scale deforestation.

Caroline Pearce, Director of Survival International, called for an immediate halt to deforestation and for the Mashko Piro tribe’s territory to be properly protected. She also emphasized the need to revoke the FSC certification of Canales Tahuamanu The company that is engaged in logging.

Source: Futurism