The Armed Forces of Ukraine will appear in the tactical shooter Squad

Canadian tactical shooter Squad expresses support for Ukraine — developers announce that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will become a new faction.

Offworld Industries confirmed that the Ukrainian military will be part of a major update scheduled for the end of 2025. The developers made the decision not only because of the war, but also because Ukrainians are very active in Squad. Our country is consistently among the top 4 countries in terms of the number of active users.

Along with the appearance of the Armed Forces, the biome of Eastern Europe will be updated: the creators promise to redesign the landscape, vegetation, buildings, and objects. The game will also feature a new squad formation system, the «praise» mechanic for mutual support of players, and fresh graphics thanks to the transition to Unreal Engine 5.

Work on Ukrainian models is already in full swing. The studio shared the first concepts in the Steam community. One of the soldiers looks so tired that it seems he hasn’t had a break from the war for a long time. By the way, he looks something like Syrsky.

The AFU faction will be part of version 10.0, but before that, there will be another major update — 9.0. It will bring new vehicle physics, lighting, an updated map of Al-Basra, and will move Squad to Unreal Engine 5. Both updates are key. The developers do not plan to release any smaller patches by the end of the year.

Squad was released in 2020, and since then it has gained 84% of positive reviews in Steam with over 150 thousand reviews. The game is praised for its realism, cooperative nature, and cool combat mechanics. In addition, Tilt has a full-fledged Ukrainian localization. We would like to remind you that earlier Mantaliss also added Ukrainian military to its action game Warbox of the Ukrainian military.

Source: Squad