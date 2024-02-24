The auction and crowdfunding for FPV-drones for the 79th Airborne Forces Brigade is coming to an end

Today is the anniversary of the black day for all of Ukraine — February 24, 2022 when our neighbors — the russians, treacherously launched a full-scale offensive. And so, on the anniversary of these bloody events, we, as part of the «Retribution Auction», continued crowdfunding for our heroes.

Continued collection for FPV drones for the 79th Air Assault Brigade!

We have to raise only 10,000 UAH.

Join the crowdfunding and auction!

Auction lot — a tube from a 155-caliber shell for an M777 howitzer that saw action in the battles near Maryinka and was painted with beautiful patriotic cats by a talented artist.

The collection and auction will be held from February 19 to February 24.

During this period, top up the jar with any amount, and the one who throws the most will get the lot.

You can support the collection without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important!

Details

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3syGpJdsY7

Bank card: 5375 4112 1195 6938