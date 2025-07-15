The authors of Borderlands 4 leaked a map of 200+ collectibles that most players «will never see any of them»

Borderlands 4 hid more than 200 collectibles that were supposed to remain a secret from most players. But for some reason, the authors decided to leak their location.

The future Borderlands 4 is not only for «true fans» and those, who have extra ₴5,600. The game will suit those who like to explore the map to the last nook and cranny. How to confirmed Gearbox president Randy Pitchford, the developers have hidden more than 200 Marcus the Bobblehead figures — and the developers themselves believe that most players will never find them.

«All in all, there are well over 200 Marcus Bobbleheads hidden around Kairos. I expect most players will never see any of them. Some may find a few. A very, very small number of people will explore Kairos so completely that they might discover them all. Each has a story. 12/12», — writes Randy Pitchford.

According to him, the team decided to fill the map of Kairos (the name of the new planet in the game) as much as possible by adding special collectibles. It was planned that players would need to «sniff out» every corner on their own, but the Gearbox president came to users with «bread and salt». Of course, such maps exist in many games, for example crowns in Zelda BOTW or detailed in Blasphemous. However, they are usually shared after the release, not before it.

The developers also have an explanation for why these collectibles are scattered around the world. According to the rumor, the figures landed on the planet due to an accident. The container with them flew out of the Elpis satellite during the cataclysm and crashed, scattering the figures all over Kairos.

Pitchford also explained that the developers added these bobbleheads to reward players for completing difficult and inaccessible areas of the map. While testing the new movement mechanics — double jump, hook, dash, glider — the team was looking for the most difficult places to visit and placed collectibles there.

It should be noted that Borderlands 4 will have a connected open world with locations like Crater, Beach, RIP Tunnels, Order Hell — all these areas are visible on the published map. However, it is unknown whether the game will have an achievement for collecting all bobbleheads. Pitchford himself did not specify this, but it would be logical to add a achievement.

Borderlands 4 comes out on September 12, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S.

