The authors of Cyberpunk Edgerunners explained the depressing nature of the series: «We are from Poland, and there people are born and die sad»

The depressive mood of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners directly related to memes about Eastern Europe — we’re all sad here.

According to the scriptwriter Bartosz Sztybor, Edgerunners turned out to be so emotionally heavy for a reason. He explained the mood of the series at the same time as announcement of the second season of the series (+ teaser) on the stage of LA Anime Expo.

«We are a company from Poland. I’m from Poland and people in Poland are sad. They are born sad, they die sad, so I just wanted to make the whole world sad. Both relatable and admirable», — says Bartosz Stybora.

The speaker is not just a screenwriter of Edgerunners, but also a creative director at CD Projekt Red, which is behind the entire Cyberpunk franchise. That’s why the emotional depth of the world and the gravity of the story are directly related to the rethinking of one’s own perception of the world and the environment. And many stories around us are sad.

«Human stories are important for CD Projekt Red. We always want to write stories that are character-driven», — adds the writer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Given the many tragic twists and turns in CD Projekt Red games — his words can be believed. The authors were not afraid of the «dark pages of history» because they knew that they are the most memorable.

«When people are sad, then I’m a bit happy», — Stibor joked.

It should be noted that the first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was launched in the fall of 2022. It was positively received by both viewers and critics. Thanks to the series Cyberpunk 2077 has attracted more attention and returned the players. And here’s the second game, which is still called Cyberpunk 2, is also in the works.

Source: PC Gamer