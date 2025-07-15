The Automation Festival» with discounts up to 90% has started on Steam — Dyson Sphere, Satisfactory, and others

Steam has launched one of the planned sales that will last a week — «Automation Festival 2025». It will last until July 21.

This time, the promotion is dedicated to games with automation, process optimization, and production chain building. The festival will be suitable for those who like conveyors, drones, hyperpipes, or just the process of setting up processes. Traditionally, we have prepared a small list of games that can be snatched up on Steam at a discount:

Unfortunately, the hit Factorio (₴300) is not sold at a discount, which has never happened before — but a demo version is available for it. Also, for some reason, you can’t find Oxygen Not Included (₴329), although it could fit in nicely. The same goes for Mindustrywhich costs ₴169. Although these games are not sold at a discount — their price is not so «bite» that you can ignore interesting projects.