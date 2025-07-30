The average time spent playing Baldur’s Gate 3 was «shocking» 62+ hours, but 75% did not complete it

Almost two years after its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to successfully draw players in with an average playtime of over 60 hours.

Larian Publishing Director Michael Daus on X (Twitter) clarified, the number is even slightly higher: 62 hours and 55 minutes. At the same time, according to Steam, 75% of users did not reach the final. The game is so big that the further you go, the more rapidly the percentage of rewards received falls. For example, less than half of the players completed the first act, while 90% completed the tutorial.

There are several reasons for this. First of all, the length of the title itself: to complete the main story with all the quests, companions, and solutions — it takes tens of hours. And if you want to replay with a different class, choose new paths, or change the party, you’ll get an extra hundred. In the comments under Daus’ tweet, players shared their numbers: some have 300+, some have over 1000 hours.

«Wow, that’s incredible! I’m guessing most big games don’t keep players in single player mode for that long. Absolutely well deserved!”» — write in the comments.

The median time played for BG3 on Steam is 62 hours and 55 minutes. Which means that those of you clocking in over 60 hours are just scraping average ❤️ https://t.co/IPAbusiJh9 — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) July 29, 2025

In addition, Baldur’s Gate 3 still receives regular updates. For example, the latest patch brought new classes, (limited) support for mods and crossplay. Even two years after its release, hidden secrets, for example, similar to the «cow level» from Diablo Post-release support is something that many modern RPGs lack, but here the developers care about the audience. So, Baldur’s Gate fans know that spending 60 hours in this game is just a warm-up before the full playthrough.

Source: Larian Studios