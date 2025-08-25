"The best advertisement for Battlefield 6": Call of Duty Black Ops 7 "passes" in PS Store charts after devastating reaction to trailer

Fans crushed the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — it was so disappointing that it received 384 thousand dislikes. And pre-orders did not reach the PS Store charts.

Commenters opened a portal to hell when they started writing en masse that they would definitely buy Battlefield 6 now. Users believe that the game feels like a mixture of ideas that don’t work together. Crossover characters like Beavis and Butthead also received criticism — they don’t fit into the series. As a result, the sequel looks tired, and the new release doesn’t generate as much enthusiasm as before. In the end, the devastating hate affected pre-orders, but let’s enjoy our favorite toxic comments first:

“My dog was beside me on the couch when i watched this trailer, he is now pre ordering Battlefield 6 aswell”

“I showed this trailer to a blind man, he too is ordering battlefield 6. He said he couldn’t see it, but he could feel the disappointment”

“This is why YouTube removed the dislike counter”

“The best part of this trailer was when it ended”

“Not going to lie. After watching this trailer, I cancelled my bf6 pre-order. Then immediately pre-ordered the bf6 deluxe edition”

“Never, in the History of video games, has a trailer made me want to play a game less”

So, back to pre-orders. For the first time in many years, Call of Duty has not hit the PS Store charts. The Vault Edition is currently sixth on the pre-order charts in the US, although it opens early access to beta testing on October 2. The situation is similar in the UK. In general, the sequel to the series is behind Battlefield 6, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and other games.

Earlier, Activision explicitly said that they don’t see BF6 as a serious competitor, as their Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is too big to fail. But now the executives should pay attention to the problems so that the new part does not become a failure on the first day after release. For comparison, the BF6 beta was met with more enthusiasm by players — peak activity amounted to 520,000 players until the queue was occupied by 300+ thousand gamers. At this rate, fans can safely say that the franchise is too tired of itself.

It should be noted that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is already available pre-order for an insane amount of money — ₴3,399 for the regular edition and ₴4,699 for the extended edition A game that will unfold in 2035 will be officially released on November 14, 2025. Then we will see how many players are online.

