The best series of the franchise? Critics gave «Dexter: Resurrection» a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Starting today, the first two episodes of «Dexter: Resurrection» — a new series within the franchise about a criminalist who delivers justice through serial murder.

Along with the release, the first ratings and reviews of critics appeared, who seem to consider the new series almost perfect — for now, on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, «Dexter: Resurrection» has 100% «freshness» based on 21 reviews.

This is currently a record score for the franchise. The previous leader was the second season of «Dexter» with 96%, while the sixth and eighth seasons have the lowest ratings (38% and 35% respectively).

«Based on the first four episodes provided to critics — this series may be the most interesting project of the franchise since the early seasons under showrunner Clyde Phillips», — Ben Rosenstock, TV Guide.

«This is the Dexter we’ve been waiting to see since the original series ended in 2013. It also takes the story further, full of thrills, black humor, a gripping and dramatic story, and another outstanding performance from Michael Hall», — Cade Onder, ComicBook.

«It’s not just more Dexter — it’s better Dexter. The writing is sharper, the characters are more layered, and the moral dilemmas are sharper than ever», — Tanya Hussein, Collider

The plot of «Resurrection» starts with the events shown in the finale of the miniseries «Dexter: New Blood»: after Harrison shoots his father in Iron Lake, the severely wounded Dexter Morgan fights for his life and eventually survives. Michael Hall returns to his role in the company of David Zayas, Jack Olcott, James Remar, The minds of Thurman and Peter Dinklageas well as Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter and others. The film was directed by Marcos Ciega and Monica Raymund.

The series will be available with official Ukrainian dubbing tomorrow, July 12, on Megogo and Kyivstar TV. Earlier this month, the platforms announced that received the rights to show Paramount+ series and movies.