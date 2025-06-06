The Big Bang is not the beginning. Scientists propose a new theory of the Universe

British physicists from the University of Portsmouth have come up with a new theory of the Universe, an alternative to the widespread Big Bang hypothesis.

According to a professor from the Institute of Cosmology and Gravity at the University of Portsmouth Enrique Gazzanaga, the calculations show that the Big Bang did not actually happen the beginning of the Universe, but rather the result of a gravitational collapse that formed a supermassive black hole with a subsequent rebound inside it.

According to Gazzanaga, he and other researchers called this idea a black hole universe. The standard modern model of cosmology is based on the Big Bang and cosmic inflation. It successfully explains the structure and the evolution of the Universe, while leaving a number of key fundamental questions unanswered.

Gattanaga notes that the Big Bang model is believed to originate from a singularity — a point with infinite density, where the laws of physics we are used to do not apply. The scientist emphasizes that this remains one of the key problems, as we do not understand how it all began.

To explain the large-scale structure of the Universe, physicists introduced a short phase of rapid expansion of the Universe in the early stages, called cosmic inflation, which was fueled by unknown field with strange properties. Later, a dark energy component was added to explain this strange phenomenon.

«In short, the standard model of cosmology works well — but only by introducing new components that we have never observed directly. Meanwhile, the basic questions remain: where did everything come from? Why did it all start this way? And why is the Universe so flat, smooth, and big?», — notes Gazzanaga.

According to him, the new model proposed by him and a team of scientists seeks to consider not the expansion of the Universe, but what happens when an extremely dense cluster of matter collapses under the influence of gravity. This process is familiar from the way supermassive stars collapse into black holes under certain conditions. However, the processes inside a black hole remain a mystery.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

In 1965, the British physicist Roger Penrose proved that under fairly general conditions, gravitational collapse should lead to a singularity. This idea was well developed by another physicist, Stephen Hawking, and other scientists.

However Enrique Gazzanaga points out that the proposed singularity theorems are based on classical physics, which describes macroscopic objects. If we add here the effects of quantum mechanics, which should be the case at abnormally high densities, the result may be different.

The scientist emphasizes that in the new paper, he and a team of physicists prove that gravitational collapse does not necessarily lead to a singularity. Calculations show, that as we approach a potential singularity, the size of the Universe changes as a (hyperbolic) function of spacetime. This simple mathematical solution describes how a contracting cloud of matter can reach a high-density state and then rebound, emerging into a new expanding phase.

Gattanaga adds that it’s all about a rule called the quantum exclusion principle. This rule states that two fermions identical to each other cannot have the same quantum state, such as angular momentum or spin. According to him, this rule does not allow particles of collapsing matter to shrink infinitely. As a result, the collapse stops and reverses. A rebound is not only possible, it is inevitable under the right conditions.

Importantly, this rebound occurs exclusively within the framework of general relativity, which applies on large scales such as stars and galaxies, combined with the basic principles of quantum mechanics — no exotic fields, additional dimensions, or speculative physics are required.

At the same time, according to the british scientist, on the other side of the rebound the universe emerges is remarkably similar to ours. At the same time, the rebound forms two separate phases of accelerated expansion — inflation and dark energy — that are governed not by hypothetical fields but by the physics of the bounce itself. The strength of this theory is the ability to test these predictions. It predicts a small but not zero amount of spatial curvature. This means that the Universe is not completely flat, but slightly curved, like the surface of the Earth. The black hole theory of the Universe also offers a new way of looking at our place in the cosmos. In this framework, our entire observable Universe is inside a black hole formed in some larger «parent» Universe. We are not witnessing the emergence of everything from nothing, but rather the continuation of a cosmic cycle shaped by gravity, quantum mechanics, and the deep interconnections between them, — says Enrique Gazzanaga.

Source: The Conversation; ScienceAlert