The Bob Marley biopic surpassed its box office forecast, grossing $80 million in its first weekend. And the failure of «Madame Web» continues

The music biopic «Bob Marley: One Love» exceeded all expectations, grossing $27.7 million over the traditional weekend and $51 million over the six-day holiday weekend. Instead, «Madame Web» failed.

Initially, it was predicted that it would gross between $30 million and $35 million between Valentine’s Day on Wednesday and President’s Day on Monday, transmits Variety. But the box office exceeded expectations, as audiences loved the movie, which received an A rating from CinemaScore from moviegoers. Critics were not enthusiastic about the retelling of Marley’s life and music career, as evidenced by the film’s average score on Rotten Tomatoes — 43%.

Outside of the U.S., «One Love» grossed $29 million, bringing its initial global gross to $80 million. The biopic cost $70 million to produce, so it needs another $60 million to reach its breakeven point, as theater owners receive half of the ticket sales.

Ticket sales for Bob Marley easily outpaced the movie «Madame Web» in North America. Sony’s superhero movie, starring Dakota Johnson as a paramedic with psychic powers, opened in second place with $17.6 million over the traditional weekend and $25.8 million over the same six-day period. Internationally, the film opened with $25.7 million.

These are disappointing figures, considering that «Madame Spider-Man» cost $80 million to produce and tens of millions more to promote and screen in theaters. Even the critically acclaimed «Morbius*] managed to sink its teeth into $39.1 million in its three-day debut.

In third place is Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller «Argyle», which grossed $4.72 million over the three-day weekend and an estimated $5.55 million over the long weekend. After three weeks in theaters (two of which it spent in first place), the $200 million Apple film has grossed a tragic $37.2 million in North America and $76 million worldwide.

The animated comedy «Migration» from Universal and Illumination studios moved up to #4 with about $5 million. After nine weeks in theaters, the family film has grossed $116 million in the U.S. and $254 million worldwide.

Timothee Chalamet’s «Wonka» rounded out the top five and remains on the charts for the 10th consecutive weekend. The Warner Bros. film added $3.49 million over the weekend and $4.4 million by President’s Day. The $125 million film was a financial success, grossing $210 million in North America and $604 million worldwide.