The Bugatti Tourbillon is a hybrid hypercar with a total power of 1800 hp, a speed of up to 446 km/h and a price of $4 million

Bugatti has announced its new hypercar. This time, speed fans are offered a hybrid Tourbillon (translated as «vortex», «hurricane»), which combines an atmospheric V16 engine with three electric motors that deliver a total of 1800 hp and a speed of up to 446 km/h.

The Tourbillon has an all-new 8.3-liter V16 naturally aspirated power unit with an output of 1000 hp. A pair of electric motors is additionally installed on the front axle, and another electric motor is located on the rear axle, providing a total power of 800 hp (596 kW). The electric motors are powered by a relatively small 25 kWh oil-cooled battery with a voltage of 800 V. In all-electric mode, the Tourbillon has a range of 60 km.

The steering wheel of the Bugatti Tourbillon resembles a Swiss watch. The car has a fully analog instrument cluster located on the steering wheel, which consists of more than 600 individual parts made of titanium, aluminum, crystal, rubies and sapphires.

The center console has a hidden HD display that can be deployed in portrait or landscape mode to display vehicle data or rearview camera images as needed.

Composite materials are widely used in the car’s construction, and suspension parts are made by 3D printing. All of this makes the Tourbillon lighter than its predecessor, the Chiron, even with a V16 engine that weighs 252 kg.

The Bugatti Tourbillon is currently undergoing testing, with prototypes already being tested on the road. The price of the car will be $4 million, and deliveries to customers are scheduled to begin in 2026. It is planned to produce 250 cars in total, which will be assembled by hand.

Source: newatlas