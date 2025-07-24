The Cabinet of Ministers appoints five new deputies to Fedorov — what do we know about them?

Ministry of Digital introduced a new top management team, which includes, among others, Vitaly Balashov, former head of the IT company EPAM Digital.

According to the Government’s appointment, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov received five new deputies at once, most of whom had already worked in the agency, rising from managers to heads of departments and eventually to top positions.

New Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation

Valeria Koval — Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for the Development of the Ecosystem of Digital and Offline Personalized Services.

She has been part of the team since the Ministry of Digital Transformation was established. Prior to that, she worked as a digitalization expert at the State Agency for E-Governance. She will now be responsible for the development of digital and administrative services.

Stanislav Prybytko — Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Digital Infrastructure Development.

He has been with the Ministry of Digital Transformation since 2020. He started as the Head of the Mobile Communications Development Department, and later headed the Department of Electronic Communications and Radio Frequency Spectrum. Now he is responsible for the development of digital infrastructure. He focuses on sustainable mobile communications and the Internet.

Zoryana Stetsiuk — Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Digital Governance, Data and Digital Infrastructure.

She joined the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in 2019 as a state expert in process reengineering. Now she is responsible for the development of the GovTech direction — digitalization of all government agencies, development of modern electronic registers and systematic interaction with CDTO.

Vitaliy Balashov — Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for Cybersecurity and Clouds.

He joined the team after many years of working in the IT industry. According to DOUHe previously worked at EPAM Digital and Digital Forensics Corporation. Currently, he combines military service with the role of a software technician in the financial department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the Ministry of Digital Transformation, he will be responsible for cybersecurity and cloud technology development. Natalia Denikeyeva — Deputy for Digital Economy.

She has been with the Ministry of Digital Transformation for over 5 years. She started out as a department head. Now she is responsible for digital economy development projects — from Diia.City and CodeUA to support for startups and innovative businesses, as well as for digitalization and policy-making in the field of gambling.

The current deputies, Oleksiy Vyskub and Oleksandr Borniakov, continue to work in their positions.

Fedorov himself called these changes «the beginning of the transformation into the Ministry of Digital Transformation 2.0»:

«Goals become more ambitious and their number increases. New personnel appointments are a way to efficiency through a new mission, vision, HR strategy, values, and changes in the organizational structure. We give everyone the opportunity to realize their potential, grow professionally and take responsibility. This is already working at all levels — 70+ other personnel changes have taken place in the team. Specialists are growing into managers and project leaders, and department directors are becoming deputy ministers. It is especially gratifying that these changes also contribute to the development of women’s leadership in the Government».

New appointments continue to be made by the government «update», started last week. Back then, Fedorov was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, and Yulia Svyrydenko became the head of the Cabinet of Ministers

Previously, the site AIN said that the Ministry of Digital Transformation will have a new advisory body, the Advisory Board, which will include deputy ministers, advisors on defense, the digital economy, telecommunications, education, and e-services.