The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the procedure for booking telecom and fuel and energy companies

Among other things, the restriction on reservations for 50% of persons liable for military service for some enterprises is canceled.

Resolution No. 555 of May 14 amends the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service at enterprises of the fuel and energy complex and their contractors, as well as in the field of electronic communications.

The main changes are as follows the possibility of booking «without restrictions» (i.e., the 50% reservation limit does not apply) for enterprises providing electronic communication services or services of access to electronic communication networks and their infrastructure and were recognized by the Ministry of Digital Transformation as «critical».

A provision was also added stating that enterprises that produce goods or provide services to meet the needs of military formations (except for the Armed Forces) may submit a list for reservation to the Ministry of Digital Transformation — when it comes to enterprises that provide electronic communication services and services of access to electronic communication networks and their infrastructure.

Booking regardless of military rank, age and military specialty technicians subject to military service who are included by order of the head of the enterprise (also recognized as critical) in the emergency response teamsThe company is responsible for ensuring the operation of electronic communication networks during power outages and carrying out emergency restoration of electronic communication networks in the territories of Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk, Zaporizka, Luhanska, Mykolaivska, Odesa, Poltavska, Sumska, Kharkivska, Khersonska, Chernihivska oblasts.

The law also introduces a provision requiring the Ministry of Digital Transformation to will check the completeness of the list, the availability of justification for it, as well as compliance with the requirements for the number of persons liable for military service to be bookedand has to submit the list for approval by the Ministry of Defense (SBU, Foreign Intelligence Service) within five working days from the date of receipt of the list.

Source: Judicial and legal newspaper