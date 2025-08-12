The canceled Star Trek by Quentin Tarantino had a "crazy" plot about a gangster Earth of the 1930s

Somewhere in an alternate reality, Quentin Tarantino did not limit himself to ten films and made an R-rated Star Trek, which he once presented to producers.

Now, Simon Pegg, who played Scotty in the Star Trek trilogy reboot, has confirmed that the canceled project, which he was told about by J.J. Abrams and producer Lindsay Weber, was “really crazy” and exactly what you would expect from Tarantino.

“It’s what we in the business call crazy,” Pegg says. “It was everything you’d expect from a Quentin Tarantino script for Star Trek.

Pegg didn’t provide details, but previous leaks suggest that the story was to be set on an Earth-like planet stuck in the gangster era of the 1930s. The inspiration for this was an episode of the second season of Star Trek: The Original Series, where the Enterprise crew visits a world modeled after the old mafia culture.

“I think it would be incredibly interesting to see Star Trek through his lens,” Pegg says. “I don’t know how the fans would take it, but it would definitely be interesting.”

Tarantino pitched his idea to Abrams in 2017, proposing an R-rated Star Trek set in a different timeline. In May 2019, the director confirmed that the script was completed with plans to shoot immediately after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, Quentin subsequently decided to end his career with ten films before retiring.

In fact, there’s only one left, and it’s not Star Trek or “The Film Critic” with Brad Pittwhose script was realized as “The Adventures of Cliff Booth by David Fincher. Tarantino explained this self-imposed limitation by the fact that directors “lose skills with age”and he wants to leave his filmography “without misfires”:

“I want to stop at a certain stage. Directors don’t get better with age. Usually the worst films in their filmography are the last four from the end.”

Source: Collider, Word of Real