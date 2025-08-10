The Coffeematic PC cools down with freshly brewed coffee — yes, it works

The Coffeematic is made up of not-so-new hardware, which may be older than many of the readers of this news. But it allowed us to realize the concept.

Developer and data analyst Doug McDowell has created a hybrid coffee machine and PC that is cooled by… hot coffee. The author continues the «line of computers for coffee makers produced since 2002». The build is based on a 1980s GE Coffeematic coffee machine from a second-hand store, as well as a 2000s motherboard, processor, and RAM from a recycling center.

Body GE Coffeematic Coffee Maker 10 Cup Motherboard Asus M2NPV-VM AM2 Processor AMD Athlon II X4 640 3 GHz Quad-Core Memory Hynix 1GB 2Rx8 PC2-5300U-555-12 PC2-DDR2 Video card HIS H467QR1GH Radeon HD 4670 1GB Power supply Antec Earthwatts Green 430W 80+ Bronze ATX Operating system Linux Mint CPU cooling unit CPU Water Cooling Block for Intel Radiator 120mm Water Cooling Computer Radiator Pump CrocSee DC 12V Mini Food Grade Fresh Water Transfer Pump

When the system is turned on, it initially runs on freshly brewed coffee at 90°C. Despite this, the PC works even with an average temperature of 93°C. Eventually, the system cools down and reaches equilibrium at around 33°C. The tap allows you to drink coolant if you need it — but you will need to add beans and water to the system to keep the PC running. However, we would not recommend doing so.

Doug McDowell tells that the first recorded case of a coffee computer was in 2002. After a 16-year hiatus, The Cre8or partnered with Zotac to create Mekspresso, a Zotac Mek1 mini-PC based on the Nespresso coffee machine. A year later, Mr. Coffee PC appeared, in which all computer components were hidden inside the coffee machine body — only the connectors were visible. Last year, ITC.ua wrote about a Nerdforge enthusiast whose PC he toasted and ground coffee before cooking. It is also quite powerful A PC that makes a moonshine still.

The enthusiast used food-grade silicone and vinyl tubing, which makes the coffee from the system relatively drinkable. However, it is still better not to drink it: McDowell is concerned about mold forming in the system over time. It’s almost impossible to clean the CPU cooling unit (unless the inventor finds a way to flush the coffee out of the system after each brew).

Source: Tom’s Hardware