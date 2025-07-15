The Commodore 64 Ultimate is released — the company’s first new computer in 30 years

The reincarnation of the 80s/90s home computer Commodore 64 may be released in the Ultimate version this year.

The solution will be the first hardware product of the company of the same name in the last 30 years and will be sold in three different variations. The basis of the platform Commodore 64 Ultimate is the original motherboard with AMD Artix 7 FPGA chip. It’s hard to imagine that these components were produced 43 years ago, as the first such PC was manufactured in August 1982. With the release of the new product, you will be able to get rid of software emulators forever, and it will be enough to simply connect the device to a monitor via a standard HDMI cable.

More detailed specifications are given in the table below:

The cheapest model of the line is the most similar to the original, priced at $299 (there are three of them in total and they differ from each other only in design). Its case is painted in authentic gray and black colors. For an additional $50, you can order a more modern version of the Commodore 64 Ultimate: Starlight Edition in a translucent case with LED backlighting. The backlight can be synchronized with the selected soundtrack.

The most expensive of the three is the Commodore 64 Ultimate: Founders Edition. It will delight its owners with an even better quality translucent amber case with backlighting and a commemorative certificate with a golden seal of the manufacturer. Also included are a solid gold pendant, a gold sticker with a holographic serial number starting with 00000001, and a funny T-shirt with the inscription «I Rebooted C=».

The manufacturer claims that the computer will be compatible with more than 10,000 original games, cartridges, and peripherals. As for the former, it should be clarified that their smooth launch is guaranteed in 99% of cases Connect to the device You can use any USB storage device and even very old cartridges and TVs. Wi-Fi is provided for wireless connections.

The project uses its own crowdfunding platform to save money as much as possible. However, the company’s website assures that they can be returned at any time before the goods are shipped to the customer.

Source: Tom’s Hardware