The compact electric car Hyundai INSTER with a range of 300-355 km will go on sale in Europe for less than €25 thousand.

Hyundai has officially unveiled a new A-class subcompact electric car called the INSTER. This is a relatively affordable city model that is the result of the evolution of the CASPER gasoline model, which has been on sale in South Korea since 2021.

Hyundai has called this model «the new standard for the popularization of electric vehicles» and plans to sell the electric version outside of South Korea. It will appear in Europe at a starting price below €25 thousand.

By eliminating the combustion system components in the original Casper, Hyundai changed the design and styling of the INSTER. This made it possible to expand the wheelbase and enlarge the body to increase interior space. As a result, Hyundai created a car that occupied a niche in the market between traditional subcompact class A city cars and larger class B compact cars.

The compact size of the new Hyundai INSTER makes it ideal for city driving and parking, which are two key factors for driving in Europe. The car is 3825 mm long, 1610 mm wide, 1575 mm high and has a wheelbase of 2580 mm. The trunk volume is 280 liters, and when the rear seats are folded, it can be increased to 351 liters.

The INSTER comes standard with a 42 kWh battery pack, but customers can also opt for the Long-Range version with a 49 kWh battery pack. Both versions use the same electric motor. The Standard version has a 71.1 kW engine, a top speed of 140 km/h and a range of over 300 km (WLTP). In the Long-Range version, the engine power is slightly higher (84.5 kW), and the range when using 15-inch wheels is 355 km. The top speed has been increased to 150 km/h.

The standard 11 kW on-board charger can charge the standard version in 4 hours, while the Long-Range version will take 35 minutes longer. When using 120 kW fast chargers, it will take 30 minutes to restore the energy reserve from 10% to 80%.

Hyundai has promised to provide more details about the INSTER electric car closer to its launch. The car will go on sale in Korea this summer, and then supplies will expand to the markets of Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

