The contest for ITC authors is coming to an end – have a chance to win top gaming devices from Logitech!

How to participate in the contest

Write a free-style story on the topics suggested above. For those who have not yet written texts or participated in previous contests for some reason, we will tell you how to do it.

First, you need to register by clicking the «Sign in» button in the upper right corner of the site. Then click «Create an account».

After registration, the button «Create post» will appear in the author’s profile, which leads to a convenient and understandable editor.

After you write an article, it goes for moderation and then appears in the site menu «Posts», and those articles that we particularly liked will appear on the main page of the site.

We remind you that articles for the contest should be sent to EXCLUSIVELY IN UKRAINIAN, since it is the one that maintains «Posts».

And it is important to observe rules, of course.

What articles are eligible for the contest

Real. The article can’t be about fictional equipment or events. We want to make sure that you have written about your experience and not translated text from third-party resources.

Unique. Copies of other people’s texts will not work, the article must be published for the first time on ITC.ua.

It is advisable not to use artificial intelligence and any kind of AI to create articles.

Otherwise, you have complete freedom: we do not limit the length of the material, the number of characters, or the choice of technology, as long as it meets the contest conditions.

Let’s not forget a few other important points. First of all, the language of author’s articles on ITC.ua is exclusively Ukrainian. Secondly, illustrative material and original visualizations significantly improve the quality of texts and increase the chances of winning. It happens that a person forgot to add the main image, or somehow inserted the photo into the text crookedly. However, some authors send their material without any photos at all. Please do not do this.

We are extremely pleased that so many people write articles, comment, and read the authors’ articles — it is very inspiring, gives us strength, inspiration to work, improve, develop, and delight you with new contests with nice gifts.

Thank you for continuing to write original articles on ITC!

We wish you inspiration and success!