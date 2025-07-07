The creator of The Last of Us named his favorite RPG of 2025: «One of the most creative stories I played in a long time»

The Last of Us creative director and Naughty Dog co-chairman Neil Druckmann found an RPG game that left him in awe.

Neil Druckmann literally said that the game was one of the best he had ever played. He left his emotional feedback after he finished the storyline. It may not come as a surprise to some, but we are talking about the RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

«I’m in awe. One of the most moving, creative stories I played in a long time», — adds the Naughty Dog co-chairman.

It’s no wonder that even Druckmann has been fascinated by the game — since April Clair Obscur by the French studio Sandfall Interactive has already collected a whole wave of positive feedback. Influential people in the gaming industry did not stand aside. One of the co-creators of Dragon Age compared it to Baldur’s Gate 3, but in the context of RPGs. A representative of the publisher of Baldur’s Gate 3 suggested that the game could potentially reach 8-10 million copies — and at least a third of the way has already been completed. And Hideo Kojima, even before Death Stranding 2 release called the development team nimble. But the CDPR representative responsible for The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2077 community said: «We need more games like this».

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is positioned as an AA release, which looks like an AAA — game with a moderate budget but an ambitious production. The development team consists of only 32 people (or 33, if you count the head of the studio — a native of Ubisoft), but the result is better than the big studios. The game combines nostalgic elements of turn-based RPGs with a modern, technically sophisticated format. The combat system and the plot, which even touched the creator of Uncharted, are particularly noteworthy.

All of this is fueling expectations for the upcoming awards season, where Clair Obscur seems to be among the favorites. If the game made the man who created The Last of Us and other influential people call it the «most creative» in years — it definitely won’t go unnoticed.

