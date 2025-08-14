The creator of the series "Alien: Earth" got a "secret" cameo in the first episodes

The showrunner of Alien: Earth” series Noah Hawley decided not to stay offscreen and took a role in the first episodes. It’s a small role, but it’s closely related to one of the main characters.

The article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of the series Alien: Earth”.

Noah Hawley, best known for the TV series Fargo and Legion, took on a rather challenging role — bringing the Alien franchise to the television screen and at the same time “landing” the xenomorphs on Earth. However, the showrunner’s efforts were not limited to working behind the scenes, and in one of the episodes you can see him in person.

After the introduction, which focuses on a spaceship carrying strange creatures, the series Alien: Earth” series shifts the audience’s attention to a young and very sick girl named Marcy. The Prodigy Corporation is “taking care” of her on a remote island, trying to transfer human consciousness into a synthetic one. This is how the first hybrid, Wendy, is eventually born, and she quickly assumes the role of an older sister to such “creations.”

Between classes for the other children, Wendy watches over her brother Joe, who works as a doctor in Prodigy and does not know that she survived, given the secrecy of the “hybrid program” at the request of CEO Boy Cavalier. Nevertheless, she does not lose hope of meeting her brother and even sends him a message through the robot, which awakens happy memories from their childhood. Joe is not ready to let go of the past, as he is the only member of the family left after the loss of his father a year ago. And it was the father of these two who was embodied on the screen by Noah Hawley, who was the first to notice the site Comicbook.

Apparently, in the third episode, Wendy will continue to try to mend fences. It will debut next Tuesday on FX and Hulu (with a full schedule of episodes can be found here). As a reminder, critics have praised the series as the third best project in the franchise with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes — on par with Ridley Scott’s Alien and slightly less than James Cameron’s Aliens.

The series “Alien: Earth — is a prequel to 1979’s Alien, set in 2120. At this time, the Earth is ruled by five large corporations: Weyland-Yutani, Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, and Treshold. Cyborgs and synthetics coexist with humans, but Prodigy’s boss is inventing hybrids, which are robots with real human consciousness. The first prototype, named Wendy, takes part in a mission to remove a mysterious cargo from of an intergalactic ship after its crash landing on Earth where, obviously, the Something alien, monstrous, and not even of the same species.