The creator of True Detective is filming a mystery series for Netflix with Matthew McConaughey and the "new" Woody Harrelson

The team of the first season of True Detective is reuniting on Netflix: screenwriter Nick Pizzolatto and actor Matthew McConaughey are preparing a new mystery series, Untitled, for streaming.

There are few details about the project, but it is known that the plot will center on the brothers played by McConaughey and Yellowstone fan favorite Cole Gauser. This series should not be confused with the Apple TV comedy — also about brothers, but with Matthew’s reunion with his True Detective season one co-star Woody Harrelson.

Interestingly, McConaughey himself had previously claimed the lead role in the Yellowstone spinoff. Instead, the creator Taylor Sheridan abandoned the original idea and proposed the series Dutton Ranch, with Gauser and Kelly Reilly as the central characters.

McConaughey and Gower have already starred together in Richard Linklater’s comedy “High and Confused”which gave both then-young actors a significant boost at the beginning of their careers.

Three key streaming platforms competed for the series — Amazon, Apple, and Netflix, where the latter eventually won. It is noteworthy that HBO was not among the bidders, as it has a difficult relationship with Pizzolatto after criticizing of the fourth season of True Detective.

Pizzolatto’s new project is still “under development” and the release date is unknown.

Source: THR