The creators of The Witcher 4 will connect the plot with Sapkowski's new novel

The Witcher 4 will unexpectedly return to the time of Geralt’s youth, which is described in Andrzej Sapkowski’s new book Crossroads of Ravens. Most likely, the topic will be about mutations.

September 30 A new prequel novel about Geralt will appear on Ukrainian shelves who didn’t have time to get the nickname Blaviken the Butcher. It turns out that CD Projekt Red in the future wanderings of Ciri will address the same topic as the book — the trials that changed the lives of the witches forever.

“Crossroads of Ravens” should reveal why the Wolf School stopped accepting newcomers. We won’t spoil the reasons, because the main thing now is that in The Witcher 4, Ciri undergoes her own mutations, which creates an obvious connection to the book. Some sources suggest that CD Projekt Red may use a new magical catastrophe as a plot driver — the Second Fusion of the Spheres, which will bring a new wave of monsters into the world. So the question is: do we need to bring back the barbaric trials, since it’s becoming increasingly difficult for humanity to survive without witches?

Fans did not ignore this and directly asked CD Projekt Red’s narrative director Philippe Weber at X whether A Crossroads of Ravens would affect the game. His answer was restrained, but not without hints.

“I can’t reveal how exactly we’ll do it, but Season of Storms also came out while we developed The Witcher 3, so we still tried to include some of the new elements. You can expect something similar!” — said Philip Weber.

He clarified that he had not yet read the book in its entirety, but because of his work, he knows the main events and details. This means that they already influence the storyline of Ciri. CDPR doesn’t actually take the novel as a basis, but it seems that the game is fueled by the book.

The Witcher 4 hasn’t revealed many details lately. We know that Tsiri’s fighting style will be different by Geralt, as well as decision-making. Studio will take the main character to the northern kingdom of Kovir which we were shown during a technical gameplay demonstration. From it, it became known that the face Ciri is a “direct copy of the model” from The Witcher 3. All the excitement around the franchise extension made CD Projekt Red one of the most expensive companies in Europe. For now, we can only wait for more details — trailers, screenshots, gameplay, or hints as to what Ciri’s goal is in Covert.

Source: The Gamer