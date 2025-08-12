The creators of "Wednesday" wrote the script for "Iron Man" before Robert Downey Jr. — Tony Stark was to be played by a "more starry-eyed" actor

It turns out that the creators of of the series “Wednesday” Al Gough and Miles Millar wrote a test script for the first Iron Man, long before Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark.

“Avi Arad [the founder of Marvel Studios] approached us after we wrote a story for Spider-Man 2,” Gough and Miller recall in the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Games Radar). “Like, guys, we have another gem — Iron Man”.

This was in a time far removed from the current billion-dollar giant Marvel Studios. The idea was presented at the office of Arad Toy Biz, and the star Tom Cruise, not Robert Downey Jr.

“I hadn’t even heard of Iron Man at the time,” Gough says. “But Avi said: ‘Great. ‘ That’s who he is – a billionaire arms dealer with a drinking problem. He had a bad accident and now he’s trying to fix it.”

Over the course of a year, the duo created several drafts that were never realized. The main problem at that time was the rights to Iron Man, which were owned by New Line Cinema (just as the rights to the Spider-Man movie were licensed to Sony).

“We met with Kevin Feige and Avi. I think Robert Shay, the founder of New Line Cinema, also read the script. It was quite interesting to see how different generations are trying to feel what a superhero is. Someone was fixated on the fact that Iron Man should fly, just like Superman… In the end, we all left the meeting thinking that this will never happen,” Gough summarized.

At the same time, Iron Man was already brought to life a few years later, but with a script by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, Mark Fergus, and directed by Jon Favreau. The film gave a powerful start to the MCU as we know it today (or at least we did until 2019), and Robert Downey Jr. secured the name of Tony Stark for a decade, having earned nearly $600 million in total for this role. Despite the fact that the character met his end in “Avengers: Endgame”, Downey himself can still add to his “treasury”with his return to the universe, but in the role of Dr. Doom.