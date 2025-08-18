The Dark Queen of Mortholme — Elden Ring in 2D, where you play as the final boss, is now on Steam

The Dark Queen of Mortholme — a 2D souls-like game that some users compared to Elden Ring was released on Steam. But it is much simpler.

The gameplay is not typical: we take on the role of the final boss — the last obstacle on the hero’s path to the credits. But, as is typical for games, he comes to life again and again as the Dark Queen of Mortal Kombat tries to stop the endless resurrection. For example, Dark Souls — is about an unfair advantage over bosses who are much better than you in everything, and here the player finds himself on the other side of the story. It’s a bit like becoming Malenia, although not nearly as difficult.

Previously, The Dark Queen of Mortholme was available on the online platform for independent game developers Itch. Now, it has been re-released on Steam with controller support, more than ten languages, and an achievement system for only ₴149. The title has several endings.

The first feedback from players is mostly positive: at the time of writing, 79% of reviews in Steam remained favorable. Since this is a small indie project, we have not been able to Metacritic just a few marks: 90 and 80 points. Users say that the game’s concept is 10/10, with a lot of interesting dialogues.

“Dark Queen is a fun, interesting take on playing the villain. The dialogue is well written and the different choices in conversations feel meaningful. Having multiple different endings is also a nice touch”, — the reviews say.

Other users add that the game is short — it takes 20-30 minutes on average — but has a nice visual style, atmosphere, and music. However, there is also criticism. Some players call The Dark Queen of Mortholme a “demo of an interesting idea” rather than a full-fledged project. Here, the concept of the game is that you have to play as the final boss in one location, so you can understand the negative feedback.

Speaking of 2D, we would like to add that the Festival of Ukrainian Games announced isometric S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and pixelated Resident Evil, as well as 17 other projects. Plus, the offer is extended until August 21you can find nice discounts for the projects of our developers. At the same time, we offer a list of 10 interesting metroidvanias you might have missed.

Source: Steam