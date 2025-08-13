The developer adapted his sleep to Claude's limits and accelerated code writing by 10 times

A programmer decides to adapt his life and sleep to Claude’s limits. The developer works on the project as long as he can send free requests, and then waits.

To be more precise, Matt Wiese waits in bed with his eyes closed. Claude Pro’s limits are updated every five hours, so he works for 1-3 hours and then goes to bed. After the limit is reset, he wakes up and continues working — and he has been doing this for the fourth week. According to him, this approach has increased productivity by 10 times.

“I’m shipping features like a cracked ninja now”, — the engineer jokes.

The developer says that he does not recommend repeating the method due to the lack of active sleep. But he admits that the result exceeded his expectations. He also noticed that Claude’s limit often appeared at the most active moment of work on his B2B SaaS side project. He did not mention the AI model, but Anthropic recently introduced AI for programmers Claude Opus 4, which is prone to blackmail.

He got the idea to synchronize sleep from lone sailors who sleep in short intervals while sailing. He thought it was a good idea to maximize Claude’s time limit. As a result, each work session lasts up to three hours, after which he takes a 2-3 hour nap until his limits are refreshed.

He adds that he plans to adapt to future changes — in case Anthropic raises the price or cuts the limits. He may even set up an alarm on his computer to alert him if he asks for a limit reset. But until that happens, the programmer can continue to save $200 per month.

Source: Matt Wise