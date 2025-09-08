The director of Alien: Romulus quits sequel to make way for Ridley Scott, — insiders

Fede Alvarez wrote the script for the sequel to the movie “Alien: Romulus”but last week he announced that he would not return to directing. The reason is rumored to be a “creative conflict” with Ridley Scott.

In his latest official statement, Alvarez said decided to “pass the baton to a successor”and the search for a new director continues. Insider Jeff Snyder (via Word of Reel) instead says that Fede was “asked to leave the project,” and that the initiative was taken by Scott himself.

“This whole idea of ‘we’re passing the baton’… Well, you’ve been talking and planning all this for the last year. Fede wanted to invite Michael Fassbender, but Ridley said no, because “I might want to come back to the franchise.” Obviously, Ridley will win this battle. It was a creative disagreement, so to speak.”

The conflict is a very real reason, given that back in June, Alvarez, who created the box office success Alien: Romulus, said in June that he was preparing a sequel and planned to start shooting with his own direction this fall.

Obviously, the choice of a new director will now fall on Scott’s shoulders. Perhaps “Alien: Romulus 2” will be directed by the creator of of the hit series “Alien: Earth” Noah Hawley, or Ridley will keep the role for himself. It’s quite possible, as the director who launched the franchise with 1979’s Alien and directed two controversial prequels “Prometheus” and “Covenant”, in August announced that will make another “Alien” if he gets a good idea. So it appeared, but in someone else’s (ironically) head?

“Alien: Romulus” with Kaley Spaney as a “modern Ripley” was released last year and unexpectedly became a box office hit, earning $350 million at the box office on a relatively modest budget of $80 million the reviews were not that great, where the main drawbacks were identified as the controversial final act. Currently, Romulus 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.